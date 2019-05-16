Kalin Henn

Kalin T. Henn

1998 — 2019

Kalin Thomas Henn, 21, of Elgin, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Brookings Health System in Brookings, SD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, with Rev. Kevin Vogel, Rev. John Norman, Fr. Ross Burkhalter and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the church, with a 7:30 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.

*****

Kalin Thomas Henn, son of Thomas Floyd and Sandra Jean (Kerkman) Henn was born January 4, 1998 at Albion, NE. He was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. Kalin attended school at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School and graduated with the class of 2016. He attended Central Community College in Hastings, NE and received his Associates Degree. Kalin was currently attending South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD pursuing a degree in Precision Agriculture.

Kalin especially enjoyed his time camping, boating, surfing, wakeboarding, and vacationing at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. He also enjoyed snowboarding and hunting.

Kalin loved spending time with his nephew Brecken, his family, his many friends, and his dog “Dog”. He also loved his visits with his grandparents. Kalin was a friend to many, he did not know a stranger, and knew how to make everyone laugh and smile.

Kalin is survived by his parents Tom and Sandi Henn of Elgin; brother Bryan Kraus of Lincoln, NE; brother Brenden (Caitlin) Henn and nephew Brecken of North Bend, NE; sister Grace Henn of Elgin; grandparents: Kenneth and Ruth Kerkman of Petersburg, NE and Dan and Raedean Henn of Elgin; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.