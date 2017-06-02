John J. Thiele

1921 — 2017

Funeral Services for John J. Thiele age 95 of Clearwater, NE were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, NE with Father James Kramper, officiating. Music provided by Carol Thiele and St. Theresa’s Choir.

Burial was in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Curt Thiele, Nick Thiele, David Knapp, Luke Thiele, Kevin Patras, Aaron Hemenway, Jacob Thiele, Jeff Thiele, Jesse Hinman, Matthew Thiele, John Thiele, Evan Thiele, Ryan Thiele, and Joseph Thiele.

Honorary Pallbearers were Maurissa Genant, Laura Knapp-Leiferman, Pam Wolf, Tina Thiele-Blecher, Melissa Heithold, Crystal Bayliss, Alexandria Koetters, Anne Patras, Mandy Schulte, Angie Spaulding, Andrea Williby, and Alysa Targy.

Military Rites conducted by Clearwater Legion Post #267 and Sons of Legion and Legion Riders.

Visitation was 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with 7:30 p.m. Wake Services.

John passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at Neligh Care and Rehabilitation in Neligh.

John Joseph Thiele was born on December 4, 1921 to John F. and Josephine (Keber) Thiele in Clearwater, NE.

He attended Country School District #7, and graduated valedictorian from Clearwater Public High School with the Class of 1938.

On September 25, 1942, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces and served his country primarily at Army Air Base, Clovis, in New Mexico. After being discharged on February 25, 1946, he returned to Clearwater to build a career in farming.

On April 24, 1951, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Schindler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. John farmed north of Clearwater for most of his life, where he and Betty raised their family.

John and Betty shared 64 years of life together before her passing two years ago. John was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, and his strong faith and prayer were integral to his daily life. He served in various roles with the St. Theresa Men’s Club, Clearwater Public School Board, the Rural Electric Association, Citizens State Bank Board of Directors, Clearwater Legion, and Knights of Columbus.

John will be remembered for his tireless passion and dedication to his farm, where he raised crops, cattle, and hogs, and ran a dairy operation for many years.

He was a devoted husband and father, and also found great joy spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When he wasn’t working on the farm, he enjoyed traveling, working with the multiple boards and organizations on which he served, and playing a good game of cards.

John is survived by children Moses (Teresa) Thiele of Omaha, Betty (Bob) Knapp of Omaha, Fred (Deb) Thiele of Clearwater, Chuck Thiele of Lincoln, Rosemary (Walt) Patras of Tilden, Patricia (Terry) Hemenway of Orchard, Ray (Julia) Thiele of Omaha, Rick (Kathy) Thiele of Collierville, TN, as well as 26 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. John’s surviving siblings are Lucille Kester and Louis (Jeanette) Thiele of Clearwater, and brother-in-law, Raymond Klabenes of Chambers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (2015); son, Jerome; grandson, Alex Thiele; daughter-in-law Barb; great-grandson Gavin Targy, and siblings Mary (Ed) Moser, Josephine (Claude) Schrage, Joe (Lucille) Thiele, Teresa (Don) McBride, Andrew (Helen) Thiele, Paul Thiele, Margaret Klabenes, Loretta (Bill) Lincoln, and brother-in-law, Harold Kester.