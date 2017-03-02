Jim Sheets

1936 — 2017

Jim Sheets, was born November 27, 1936, to Charles Sr. and Mabel (Coats) in Stuart, NE, and died February 26, 2017, at Country House in Lincoln, NE.

He was raised in Elgin. In 1956 he married Rose Ann Friedell.

He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1961 from South Dakota State School of Pharmacy. After working at several Lincoln drugstores, he purchased Sheets Pharmacy in 1969 in Falls City, NE.

Jim was awarded National Pharmacy Family of the Year in 1972 (along with his father, mother, wife and twin brother Jerry who were all pharmacists).

Along with Rose Ann, he was a charter member of the Falls City Volunteer Ambulance Squad in 1974. He also served as Falls City School Board president, president of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and received his 50-year pharmacy license in 2011.

Jim and Rose Ann moved to Lincoln in 1996 to proudly cheer on his grandchildren at all their sports and music events.

He is survived by wife, Rose Ann, Lincoln, brother Charles Jr., Statesboro, GA, daughter Carol Richmond, sons Don (Pam Vandeberg) and Steve (Johanna Lorenzen) all of Lincoln. Seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln NE at 11 a.m.

Memorials to Clinic with a Heart (a free healthcare clinic in Lincoln) or Alzheimer’s Association, Nebraska Chapter.