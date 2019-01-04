Jerry Kerkman

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Kerkman

1968 — 2018

Jerry T. Kerkman, 50, of Elgin, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

*****

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Kerkman was born on August 26, 1968 at Tilden, NE, the son of Louis and Margaret June (Hoefer) Kerkman. He attended school at Neligh-Oakdale and Elgin High School graduating in 1988.

After high school, Jerry worked for Michael Foods in Wakefield, NE. Later, Jerry held various dishwashing jobs in Norfolk, NE. He loved his work and was a dedicated employee.

Jerry was a member of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed traveling with his sister and mother and was able to visit many states.

As a child, Jerry raised rabbits and chickens, and developed a lifelong love for animals. Jerry loved watching all sports, bowling, and playing cards and games. He loved his family very much and spending time with them, as well as his many friends, was very important to him.

He also enjoyed cooking, and would share meals with friends and family.

After a year long illness, Jerry passed away with his family by his side.

Jerry is survived by his six siblings: Connie (Jim) Schulz of Norfolk, NE; Barb (Rex) Hoffart of Norfolk, NE; Mike (Judy) Kerkman of Elgin, NE; Marvin (Robin) Kerkman of Grand Junction, CO; Janice (Dave) Eischeid of Elgin, NE; Steve (Becky) Kerkman of Elgin, NE; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents: William and Luella Kerkman and Henry and Margaret Hoefer.