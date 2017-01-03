Jerry Heithoff “Retires” From UENRD Boad of Directors

Upper Elkhorn Natural Resource District (UENRD) Board Member Jerry Heithoff was presented a plaque at the December board meeting. The plaque, on behalf of the board, recognizes Jerry’s thirteen years of service to the UENRD. Heithoff told The Elgin Review, “I felt I had done my job…it’s time for some new blood.” During his years on the board, Heithoff felt his past work with well drilling helped as the board annually must address the issue of well drilling permits. Jerry’s seat on the board will be held by Elgin’s Keith Heithoff. Congratulations Jerry!