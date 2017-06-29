Jerome H. Temme

1928 — 2017

Jerome H. Temme, 89, of Petersburg, NE passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating.

Burial followed in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg and the American Legion Riders.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Jerome H. Temme was born on March 31, 1928 to Theodore (Dick) and Rose (Krogman) Temme at Petersburg. He was baptized April 1, 1928 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg, and received first communion and confirmation at St. John’s.

He went to school at St. John Berchman School in Raeville grades 1 through 4. After that he went to school at District 51, a country school, grades 5 through 7.

Temme received his 8th grade diploma attending St. John’s school in Petersburg.

On May 2, 1952, he was inducted into the Army and spent 18 months overseas as a Seargent.

He was in charge of mess hall number one of two mess halls attached to the Air Force and was honorably discharged from the service on April 20, 1954.

After the service, he started farming and on January 9, 1956 he married Betty Ann (Reestman) Temme and they resided on a farm east of Petersburg and to this union 5 children were born: Debra, Barbara, Alan, Larry, and Tom.

Jerome was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 334, and Holy Name Society in Petersburg.

He enjoyed sports and playing cards, and attended all the children and grandchildren games.

He is survived by his wife Betty of Petersburg; Debra (Ray) Schlecht of Clearwater; Barbara (Larry) Korth of Randolph, NE; Alan (Jeanne Beierman) Temme of Petersburg; Larry (Radene Naeve) Temme of Petersburg; and Tom (Staci Vance) Temme of Newman Grove, 12 grandkids and 12 great grandkids, sister Peg Temme of Newman Grove; and brother-in-law Bernard Wirges of Petersburg; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don (Wanda) Temme, sister Rose Mary Wirges, two infant brothers and great granddaughter Olivia Grace Temme.