Jeremy Young elected 2020 NVMA President

Dr. Jeremy Young of Elgin was installed as President of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) for the year 2020 at the Association’s recently completed 124th Annual Convention in Lincoln.

Dr. Young received his DVM at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2006.

A native of Pierce, he was hired at Town and Country Veterinary Clinic of Albion, Elgin and St Edward as an associate veterinarian by Dr. Rick Cockerill and Dr. Chris Martinsen.

In 2009, he purchased half interest in the clinic and currently practices with his partner, Dr. Cody Gulbrandson and 2 other associates.

He is a active member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association and attended the AVMA Veterinary Leadership Conference as an emerging leader in 2009.

He has served on the NVMA CE committee for several years and as Large Animal sub-chair since 2014. January 2014, he received the NVMA Outstanding Young Veterinarian of the Year award.

Young served as NVMA District 4 Director on the Board of Directors prior to his election to the Executive Board.

Dr. Young is also active within his community serving on the board and as president of the Elgin Community Club and as property committee chairman. He has also served as church council member and Vice President at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

Dr. Young and his wife Kim have two children; son Chase and daughter Ryleigh and presently reside in Elgin.