James Ramaekers

1925 — 2017

James Frederick, son of Theodore and Matilda (Kurtenbach) Ramaekers was born July 20, 1925 in Lindsay, Nebraska. He attended grade school at Holy Family Catholic School in Lindsay and graduated in 1943 from St. Boniface in Elgin, NE. Jim moved to Iowa in 1943 and worked on the farm with his father.

In April 1945, he joined the United States Army and served in the Asiatic Theatre during and after WWII where he attained the rank of Staff Sargent. After his honorable discharge in January 1947, he returned to Iowa to continue his dream of farming.

Jim was united in marriage to Bernette Schrage, his childhood sweetheart, on November 24, 1947 at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville. From this union five children were born Sherry, Steve, Sandy, Sam and Sally. Jim farmed for 54 years until his retirement in 2003.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bayard and the American Legion in Carroll, Glidden and Bayard. Jim was meticulous farmer. He loved the outdoors, was a magnificent storyteller, loving husband, father and grandfather.

Several months ago, his health began to decline and Jim died on December 17, 2016 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 27 days.

Preceding him in death are his parents Theodore and Matilda Ramaekers, brother Gregg (Louann) Ramaekers; sister Marie (Lester) Schmitz; grandsons Clint and Colby Ramaekers.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his wife Bernette Ramaekers of Bayard; children Sherry (Dennis) Eddy of Bayard, Steve (Charlotte) Ramaekers of Sunrise Beach, MO, Sandy (Tom) Peno of Carlisle, IA, Sam Ramaekers of Faribault, MN and Sally (Merle) Hoefing of Pocahontas, IA; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Joanne) Ramaekers of CA, Tom Ramaekers of IA, Walter (Kay) Ramaekers of IA and Jack (Kathy) Ramaekers of IA; sisters Donna Riesberg and Helen Marget of IA and Delores Rasmussen of MN; other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial was December 22, 2016 at St. Patrick’s Church, Bayard, Iowa, with Rev. Michael G. Peters, Celebrant. Interment with Military Honors was at Highland Township Cemetery,