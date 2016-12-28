James H. Miller Of Miller’s Corner (Bartlett) Passes Away

James H. Miller, 77 of Bartlett, passed away December 28, 2016 at O’Neill Care & Rehab in O’Neill, Nebraska. Jim’s wishes were to be cremated with no Memorial Service. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jim was very appreciative of his customers, being in business for 43 and 1/2 years at Miller’s Corner. He wanted to say a BIG “Thank-You” to you all. To his many friends – a nod of the head, a wave, and “Ya, see you later”.

Jim was born in Pasadena, California to James and Frances Scott Miller on December 17, 1939. He and his sister Sandy came to Nebraska at an early age, living in Tilden and Loretto. Jim graduated from Albion High School in 1957. He married Deloris Marker and they later divorced. For 17 years Jim worked for Clarks Produce, hauling milk from area diary farms. In 1973, Jim moved his family to Wheeler County, purchasing a local business. Miller’s Corner at the Jct. of 70/281 in northern Wheeler County has been in business for 43 and1/2 years. Jim loved to read, hunt and fish, play cards and cribbage and to go on road trips. He enjoyed all kids, especially his family and those in the neighborhood and watching their families grow.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children: Linda of Columbus, NE and Brian of Elgin, NE and Jeff of Gothenburg, NE. 2 granddaughters, Traci (Terry) Murphy of North Platte, NE and Rebecca Miller of Lincoln, NE. 1 great granddaughter Fayelin Murphy, and a special friend Nancy Senn.

