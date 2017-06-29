James D. Jochum

1930 — 2017

James D. Jochum, 87, of Elgin, NE, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his home in Elgin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Military Rites were conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin.

Inurnment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery at a later date. Visitation was held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE, with a 7:30 pm wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.huffmanlevander.com.

James, son of Leo and Rose (Rotert) Jochum was born on March 25, 1930, on the family farm five miles west of Raeville, NE. He was the fourth son in a family of five boys. Jim, as he was called by his family, received his education first at the Sunnyside country school near his home and also at St. John Berchman’s in Raeville. Jim moved to a farm south of Elgin with his parents in 1948 where he began working for the REA installing electricity poles in the area.

In 1950, Jim enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and spent the following four years serving on board four aircraft carriers: Antietam, Shangri-La, Yorktown, and Princeton. In 1954, Jim was discharged from the Navy and he returned to Elgin where he began working for the Elgin Mill.

Jim married Juliann Ellen Kluthe on May 3, 1955, in Elgin. Jim started farming in 1957 on a farm they rented near Raeville. Jim and Julie eventually bought his parents’ farm where they lived until his retirement in 1991. They moved into Elgin where he lived out the rest of his retirement. Jim enjoyed his 35 years of farming and was meticulous about caring for his crops and livestock.

Jim was active with the local baseball programs throughout the years. He played on various local teams growing up and enjoyed watching his three sons play as well. He closely followed his favorite team, the New York Yankees, in addition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Jim was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. He was also a member of American Legion Post 229 and served on the school board for Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Jim actively supported his children’s activities, especially their participation in local sports. Jim was an avid gardener, fisherman and golfer during his retirement and was a fixture at the Antelope Country Club well into his 80s. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; five children and their spouses; Karen (Keith) Shoemaker of Sioux City, IA, Joe Jochum of Lincoln, NE, Carol (John) Boyd of Dallas, TX, Bill (Diane) Jochum of Omaha, NE, and Bob (Barbara) Jochum of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by three brothers and their spouses; LaVern Jochum of Neligh, NE, Leo (June) Jochum, Jr. of Norfolk, NE, and Daryl (Lynn) Jochum of St. Joseph, MO.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Delmar and his wife Donna, sister-in-law LuVerna (LaVern) Jochum and two nieces, Linda Dinslage and Janet Abler.