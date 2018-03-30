OSMOND — Services for James A. Fritz, 69, Osmond, were held Wednesday morning, March 28, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial was in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors were conducted by the Osmond American Legion and VFW.

He died Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

James A Fritz was born on March 1, 1949 in Elgin, Nebraska to William R. Fritz and Eva M. Gregor Fritz.

He grew up in Elgin, graduating in 1967 from St. Boniface High School. After high school he entered the US Army from 1968 to 1970 serving at Fort Hood, Texas and in Vietnam.

Following his time in the Army, he worked for various places before enrolling at Wayne State College. There he met Candy Baumann from Battle Creek, Iowa. The two were married November 18, 1972 in Denison, Iowa. They eventually moved to Columbus, Nebraska where Jim worked with his brother Bill at Middle State Mfg. They lived there for almost 10 years before purchasing Big John Mfg. and moving to Osmond in 1981. Two sons were born to this union; Brian James (BJ) in 1977 and Daniel William in 1987. Jim was avid about his business and airplanes. In 2011, they finally realized a dream of building a house in the country where Jim could keep his planes and have his own runway.

Jim is survived by his wife, Candy, of 45 years, a son Daniel of Osmond, two grandsons, Michael, 7 and Alex, 5 of Omaha, a brother George (Bonnie) of Norfolk, a sister Alice Stodola of Norfolk, a sister Sister Mary Eva of Omaha, a brother Joe (Loreen) of O’Neill, and a brother Don (Nadine) of Ft. Benton, MT and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brian James, a brother William Jr, and a brother Francis.

Jim and BJ are finally together again flying in Heaven.