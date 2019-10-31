Jacob to face trial by jury in January

An Antelope County Commissioner who was fired earlier this year from his job working for the county, will soon have his day in court.

A trial date has been set in Antelope County Court for 66-year-old Eli Jacob, of Clearwater, accused of stealing county property. Jacob is accused of the theft of a furnace belonging to Antelope County. Jury selection and trial is scheduled for January 30-31, 2020. The date was set following a pre-trial conference held earlier this month before Judge Donna Taylor.

Special Prosecutor Joseph Smith, who currently serves as Madison County Attorney, expects the trial to last two to three days.

Representing Jacob is Norfolk attorney Jason Doele. One more pre-trial conference is expected to be held on January 15, 2020. Last March, Jacob pleaded not guilty to the class II misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed against Jacob in February. Jacob had worked in the Antelope County Road Department since March 2009. He was elected as a county commissioner in 2017 to represent District #2.

On May 7, the Antelope County Board of Commis-sioners, after an executive session, terminated his employment with the county.