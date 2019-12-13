It’s more than just a fancy tree

My husband and I recently went on a trip to begin our holiday shopping. While at the mall, my husband nudged my arm, leaned in and asked, “Are those real?” My eyes shifted focus, and after a quick glance, I nudged him back and said, “Honey, those are far too perfect to be real.” I suggested that if he felt them he could tell. I took his hand and walked him over so he could feel the various trees displayed at Santa Land. He smiled because he knew I was correct, they were artificial trees.

Even though more than 30 million live evergreens are sold in the U.S. every year, there is an increasingly growing trend towards artificial. It was recorded in 2017 by the National Christmas (aka X-Mas) Tree Association that 21 million artificial trees had been purchased in that year alone.

There are many reasons for the increased number of homes selecting artificial over the live trees. Most individuals find artificial trees to be easier to set up and there is no worry about disposal. Artificial trees come in all shapes and sizes, as well as a rainbow of colors. These factory-made trees do not irritate allergies and unlike a real tree the maintenance is low. Finally, artificial trees are less of a fire risk than real trees, which can become dry and lead to fires.

In my own not-so-scientific local poll of 25 women, only one still displays a live tree in their home. Elgin native Jacque Luettel explained the reason for her decision, “I choose a live tree because it is what I grew up with. We’ve had several artificial trees over the years, but I always go back to real. The memories, the pine smell, a different tree every year! Will I ever go back to an artificial tree? I hope not, there’s enough artificial in this world. I want the real thing. The best thing about a real tree is it smells like Christmas and the outdoors and each year (they) are unique!”

