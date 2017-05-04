Irene McAleer

1927 — 2017

Irene McAleer, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 13, 2017. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa, Iowa.

Irene Clara Schmitt was born February 16, 1927, in Elgin, Nebraska, to Theodore and Frances (Preusser) Schmitt. She attended St. Boniface High School in Elgin Nebraska, graduating in 1945. She married Edward McAleer on July 3, 1971, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Irene belonged to St. Pius X Catholic Church for many years, the Red Hat Society, was involved with the Sisters of Mercy, Lifetime Mercy Associates, and was a supporter of the Mercy Foundation and numerous Mount Mercy University scholarships.

She enjoyed bowling leagues, golfing with girlfriends, shopping, visiting casinos, and traveling. Irene was a well-liked, kind, gentle, and fun person who was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, and believed in the healthy power of a hug.

Survivors include her step-children, Michael (Lynn) McAleer and Mary Elbert; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Getta and Bill (Lois) Schmitt; many nieces and nephews including Kathy (Robert) Zobeck and Diane (Steve) Bauer; many great-nieces and nephews; and several extended family members and friends. ?She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers (Norbert, Leonard, Clarence, Harold and Bob); and one sister (Wilma Vanourney).