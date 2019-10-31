Interviews to be November 7 for vacant county commissioner seats

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Applications have been handed out, and two have been returned.

That’s the status of the application process to fill two vacancies on the Antelope County Board of Commissioners created by the recall of Tom Borer and Allan Bentley, according to County Clerk Lisa Payne.

The vacancies will be filled. in each district pursuant to 32-567 Nebraska Revised Statutes. The vacancy must be filled within 45 days from the date of vacancy (October 15) by appointment by Payne, County Attorney Joe Abler and County Treasurer Deb Branstiter.

In each case, the individual appointed to fill the vacancy must be a registered voter in, and a resident of, his or her respective district. Payne said interviews of the applicants will be open to the public and take place on Thursday, Nov. 7. The interviews will begin at 10 a.m.in the commissioner’s meeting room at the courthouse. So far, one completed application for each district has been turned in.

She went on to say, depending on the number of applicants and how long the interviews take, it’s possible the new commissioners could take their seats on the board as early as the regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Commissioner District 3 is comprised of the north half of Neligh Township, all of Blaine Township, Ellsworth Township, the west four (4) miles of Custer Township, and the west half of the City of Neligh, and the northern half of Neligh Township which follows Cemetery Road to the north line of Neligh Township.

Commissioner District 5 is comprised of the Townships of Cedar, Elgin, Grant, Lincoln, Logan, Ord and Stanton.

Current terms for District 3 and 5 commissioners will end on Jan. 5, 2023. The annual salary for this elective office is $15,748.10. Health insurance and retirement benefits are available. Individuals interested in serving in these positions can obtain an application at, and submit the application to, the office of the Antelope County Clerk, 501 M Street, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Antelope County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, or marital status. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference. Until filled, county business will be conducted by a three-member board consisting of Commissioners’ Dean Smith, Charlie Henery and Eli Jacob.