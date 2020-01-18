Interviews to begin next week at EPS

School District 18 announced today that interviews for the next superindent at Elgin Public School will begin in the coming week.

The candidates will be given a tour of the school facilities and the community by Principal Wemhoff and include Michael Brockhaus who is currently Activities and Transportation Director/ Asst. Principal at the Sidney Public Schools. Nicholas Mumm who is currently Director of Academic Services and Asst. Principal at Elkhorn St. Patrick’s School and Adam Fette who is currently the Principal and Activities Director at Dundy County / Stratton Public Schools and on Monday January 27th Will be Eugene Hanks, Secondary Principal from Kimball jr/sr high school.

The board hope’s to choose a candidate, negotiate a contract, and have the position filled by the end of the month. There are a lot of Superintendent openings in the state this year and intensive competition for a quality leader. The board wants to move quickly but also diligently and professionally in finding the schools next Superintendent.”

“The Elgin Public Schools board of education will meet on Friday the 24th of January and Monday January 27th to interview candidates for the position of Superintendent of Schools. The board will be joined by staff members they chose from a list recommended by the administration.