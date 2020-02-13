Incumbent filing deadline nears

With less than a week before the deadline for incumbents to file for re-election, there has been no activity regarding seats on the Elgin City Council and the District #18 Board of Education.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the deadline for incumbents to file for re-election. On the Elgin City Council, seats up for election this year are Ward #1 which is currently held by Jim Kittelson; and Ward #2 which is currently held by Don Mackel.

For the District #18 Board of Education, incumbents are Doug Jones, Stan Heithoff and Steve Busteed. As of noon Tuesday, there have been no filings for school board or city council.

At the county level, two Antelope County Commissioners have filed for re-election. They are Charlie Henery (District #4) and Eli Jacob (District #2). Jacob faces a challenge from Donald Lallier.

The deadline for non-incumbents to file is Tuesday, March 5.