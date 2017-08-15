Important information for Wolfpack fans attending volleyball jamboree in Grand Island

Attention Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack parents and fans planning to attend the Volleyball Jamboree at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Saturday, Aug. 26.

No personal vehicles will be allowed into Gate 7. Whether players or spectators, personal vehicles can park in the free general parking located at the west end of the fairgrounds. On Saturday 8/26, it is possible that the west parking lot will be full by early afternoon. Traffic will be relocated to Gate/Lot 8 parking on the east end of the fairgrounds off of Stuhr Road. From there, guests can use the interior tram to travel to the west end of the fairgrounds. Please advise anyone from your school or fan-base of this possibility, so that they can plan accordingly.

Admission: There is no registration fee to participate in the BMVC, and there is no admission fee to enter the Heartland Events Center. However, there is a gate admission fee to access the fairgrounds. Complimentary gate admission will be provided to coaches, players, and bus drivers. Family, friends, and spectators will be required to pay gate admission at the gates of the Nebraska State Fair. Gate admission to the fairgrounds is as follows: • FREE gate admission – until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, August 25. • $9 advance gate admission can be purchased until Thursday, August 24 – for those attending after 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, August 25 and on Saturday, August 26. • $12 gate admission at the gates after Thursday, August 24 – for those attending after 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, August 25 and on Saturday, August 26. • $1.50 off on Saturday, August 26 (before noon)