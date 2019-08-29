Iler benefit to be September 29

A benefit for the Eric and Jennifer Iler family is being planned for Sunday, Sept. 29.

To be held at the KC Hall in Elgin, the benefit is to help offset expenses for medical bills incurred from Eric’s auto accident on Aug. 8 and their baby Alec’s surgery on Aug. 19.

A bank account has been set up for donations at the Bank of Elgin.

According to Karin Kinney, a spaghetti meal will be served. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the meal to be served at 5 p.m. until all the food is gone. A silent auction will also be held.

Eric is now in the Immanual Rehab Center in Omaha and Alec is recovering at home. The benefit is being sponsored by the Calvary Bible Church in Neligh.

If you would like to help in any way or donate an auction item, please contact Pastor Pete Sample (402-843-6749) or Kinney (402-843-5535).