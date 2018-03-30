Hupp wins state speech medal

Pope John’s Brianna Hupp earned her first-ever state medal in speech Friday afternoon. She, along with classmate Marie Meis competed Friday at the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Class D2 State Speech competition held on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Advancing to the finals after preliminary rounds held earlier in the day, Hupp finished sixth in the final standings. Only the top six advanced to the finals. Winning the competition was Stephanie Shakespaere of Verdigre.

Meis, in her second trip to state, competed in persuasive speaking.

She turned in a strong effort, but did not advance to the finals. Meis finished ninth among 18 competitors in her division. Winning the event was Caleb Hendrickson of Shickley.