Hupp Takes Second At State Speech Meet

KEARNEY — Three PJCC students competed in four events at the NSAA Class D-2 State Speech Championships held Friday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Senior Brody Hupp claimed the school’s only medal. Competing in Extemporaneous, Hupp advanced to the finals and finished second. Winning the competition was Brock Vetick of Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

Marie Meis, a junior, competed in two events at state. In Informative, competing against 18 students, Meis just missed qualifying for the finals, finishing eighth.

In Persuasive, Meis finished 13th. Junior Nickol Payne competed in Humor, finishing 14th after the preliminary rounds.