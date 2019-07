The deadline for filing a Homestead Exemption application is July 1, 2019.

Applications are to be filed in the Antelope County Assessor’s office during regular business hours.

Applicants should bring in paperwork to assist in the filling out of forms. Stop in or call the assessor’s office at (402) 887-4515. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.