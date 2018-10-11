Homecoming Royalty crowned at PJCC, EHS

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Homecoming Royalty Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC Homecoming EPPJ Wolfpack Maddie Schrage Kyle Schumacher Ally Wemhoff Hunter Reestman
Homecoming Royalty, l-r: for PJCC, Queen Maddie Schrage and King Kyle Schumacher. For EHS, Queen Ally Wemhoff and King Hunter Reestman. E-R photos
Homecoming Royalty Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC Homecoming EPPJ Wolfpack Maddie Schrage Kyle Schumacher Ally Wemhoff Hunter Reestman
Homecoming Royalty, l-r: for PJCC, Queen Maddie Schrage and King Kyle Schumacher. For EHS, Queen Ally Wemhoff and King Hunter Reestman. E-R photos
Elgin Public School EPS Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Homecoming
Homecoming “court” for Elgin High School: Front row, crown bearer Sophia Burke, Queen Ally, King Hunter and crown bearer John “Jr.” Zwingman. Back row, l-r: Kira Widger, Grace Rittscher, Mary Nichols, Leslie Nichols, Kaylee Martinsen, Anna Heilhecker, Breanna Carr, Slade Spangler, Garet Behnk and Mateo Kirstine. E-R photo
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School PJCC Homecoming Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Seier Niewohner Schrage Klein Schumacher Lierman Dohmen
The Homecoming Court 2018 for Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Pictured, l-r, are Lauren Seier, crown bearer Sydney Niewohner, Queen Maddie Schrage, crown bearer Raaf Klein, King Kyle Schumacher, RJ Lierman and Ervin Dohmen. E-R photo
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School PJCC Homecoming Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Niewohner Schrage Klein Schumacher
PJCC Homecoming Queen Maddie and King Kyle pose with their crown bearers Sydney Niewohner and Raaf Klein. E-R photo
Elgin Public School EPS Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska Wemhoff Reestman Burke Zwingman
EHS Homecoming Queen Ally Wemhoff and King Hunter Reestman pose with crown bearers Sophia Burke and John “Jr.” Zwingman. E-R photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homecoming Week is wrapping up for our schools. Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School crowned their royalty on Sunday evening. Crowned Queen was Maddie Schrage. Crowned King was Kyle Schumacher.

On Wednesday evening, Elgin High School held their coronation. Crowned Queen was Ally Wemhoff. Crowned King was Hunter Reestman.

The Wolfpack will play their Homecoming football game against Osmond on Friday night. A reminder to fans, due to the wet conditions at Elgin Field, no parking will be allowed at the ball field. Park at Elgin Public and a shuttle will take fans to and from the field.

Good luck Wolfpack!