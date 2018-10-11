Homecoming Royalty crowned at PJCC, EHS

Homecoming Week is wrapping up for our schools. Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School crowned their royalty on Sunday evening. Crowned Queen was Maddie Schrage. Crowned King was Kyle Schumacher.

On Wednesday evening, Elgin High School held their coronation. Crowned Queen was Ally Wemhoff. Crowned King was Hunter Reestman.

The Wolfpack will play their Homecoming football game against Osmond on Friday night. A reminder to fans, due to the wet conditions at Elgin Field, no parking will be allowed at the ball field. Park at Elgin Public and a shuttle will take fans to and from the field.

Good luck Wolfpack!