Henn, Rossman To Fill Coaching Vacancies

The District #18 Board of Education approved extra-curricular assignments for the 2017-18 school year.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the board approved what administration officials had worked on.

There will be two new varsity coaches next year.

Long-time assistant coach Sandi Henn will become the new head track coach, replacing Wes Prater who will be teaching at Elkhorn Valley next year.

Replacing Doug Jones as head wrestling coach will be Trey Rossman who was hired earlier this year to fill Prater’s teaching position.