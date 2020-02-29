Henn completes stellar career at State Wrestling Tournament

OMAHA — A varsity wrestler for all four years, Elgin Public-Pope John wrestler Luke Henn capped his career by competing at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Competing at 138 pounds, Henn and 15 others in his weight class battled over three days to determine a state champion.

Henn’s first round opponent was Dennis Vogl of Crawford. Vogl, who won the D-4 district title, proved to be too much for the Wolfpack senior. Vogl (27-12) pinned Henn in 3:24.

“I’d never seen him (Vogl) before, but he was pretty strong. He had a couple of moves that got him where he was,” Henn said.

He said a takedown in the second period, where he landed on his bad hip, hurt his chances in the match and he wound up being pinned.

The loss sent Henn into a first round consolation match on Friday afternoon. His opponent was Garett Jensen of Palmer. Henn took Jensen (31-16) into the third period before being pinned at the 4:31 mark.

While the Wolfpack see Palmer at a number of area tournaments, Henn said he never faced Jensen before seeing him at state. He said the match went back and forth until a bad shot in the third period cost him the match.

For the complete story, see this week’s issue of The Elgin Review