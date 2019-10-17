Help available for Medicare PDA enrollment

The Homestead Service Coordinator’s (HSC) office will again be offering Medicare Prescription Drug Plan counseling and enrollment. Assistance is available thanks to funding from the Elgin Bargain Box and other individual donations.

Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and seniors are strongly encouraged to check their drug plans during this time. The plans premiums, deductibles and copays can change each year, and cost differences may be significant.

Seniors should have recently received their Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) from their drug plans, and it is very important that they read and understand the changes being made to their plans. Counseling is free, confidential and unbiased. Appointments can be made by calling Connie Dvorak at (402)843-2389 or (402)843-8769.