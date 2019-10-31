Helen Henn

Helen A. Henn, 90, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.