Helen A. Henn, 90, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 5 p.m. wake service.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Helen Henn
Helen A. Henn, 90, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.