Helen Henn

Helen A. Henn, 90, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Ann Henn, daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Eifler) Berger, was born on June 21, 1929 in Mt. Carmel, IA. Helen grew up with her family in Mt. Carmel and also attended school there.

On January 7, 1948, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Henn at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Mt. Carmel. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in the Raeville area until moving into Petersburg in 1998.

For many years, Helen cleaned the Raeville School and wrote the news for the Raeville newspaper. Helen also kept busy raising her crazy kids and performing in-home care for the elderly.

Throughout her life Helen enjoyed playing bingo and cards, raising and taking care of animals on their farm, baking pies, riding her bicycle, crocheting Afghans for each one of her grandchildren until her health no longer allowed her to.

Helen especially enjoyed having her siblings come and visit her as well as going and visiting them. She also enjoyed telling jokes and having a good laugh.

She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and the Christian Mothers.

Helen is survived by 11 children: Harold “Buggs” Henn Jr. of Petersburg; Pat (special friend Merle) Evans of Elgin; Randy (Connie) Henn of Elgin; Rosie (Dave) Simons of Creighton, NE; Sharon (Dwain) Seier of Genoa, NE; Nick (Wendy) Henn of Neligh, NE; Jeanie (Leon) Seier of Spalding, NE; Darlene Henn of Battle Creek, NE; Ken (Tina) Henn of Petersburg; Tim Henn of St. Edward; Mary Jo (Gary) Preister of Omaha, NE; 43 grandchildren; 93 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law: Shirley Henn of Petersburg; brother-in-law: Lambert Hoffman of Graettinger, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Harold; two sons: Larry Henn and James Henn; son-in-law: Bill Evans; grandson: James Michael Henn; great-grandson: Jacob Rogers; sisters: Rose; Marge; Marian; brothers: Carl; Leonard; August; Othmer; Joey; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.