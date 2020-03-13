Helen Borer, 79

Helen A. Borer, 79, of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation in Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel, Rev. Owen W. Korte, and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial followed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences by be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Helen Ann Borer, the daughter of Joe and Louise (Loxterkamp) Ketteler, was born on May 6, 1940 at home on the family farm near Petersburg.

Helen attended school at St. John’s in Petersburg and graduated from there in 1958.

Following her graduation, she worked at Dale Electronics in Columbus, NE.

Helen was united in marriage to Lawrence Borer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg on September 12, 1961.

The couple farmed and raised their family south of Petersburg.

While living on the farm, Helen was a homemaker but also worked at the Petersburg Locker. In 1985, Helen and Larry moved to Elgin and Helen worked as a housekeeper for area priests.

Helen’s Catholic faith was important to her and she was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church and later became a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

She was also involved in Christian Mothers, as a Circle leader, was a part of the neighborhood rosary group for many years and helped with the St. John’s and St. Boniface bazaars.

Like her sisters she was an expert at preparing meals which was the center of our family gatherings. Helen enjoyed crafts with her daughter and granddaughters, growing and tending to her flowers, and spending time with her family.

She especially loved all of her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband: Larry Borer of the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk; four children: Jeff (Val) Borer of Norfolk; Brian (Donna) Borer of Lawton, OK; Jolene (Matt) Weinandt of Wynot, NE; Les (Rachelle) Borer of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers: Henry (Marilyn) Ketteler of Petersburg; Jim (Rosemary) Ketteler of Atkinson, NE; sister-in-law: Carol Borer of Auburn, IN; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Mary “Dolly” (Maurice) Henn; Patricia “Pat” (Ken) Schumacher; brothers-in-law: Vic (Ann) Borer; Dennis (Mildred) Borer; Roman (Willa) Borer; Gerald Borer; Joe Borer; sisters-in-law: Rita (Jim) Daly; Sally (Al) Hageman; June (Bud) Simons; Claire (husbands Stanley Simons and Mel Pelster) Pelster; and Bernadine (Lawrence) Spieker.