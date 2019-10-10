Heithoff earns NATA recognition

The Nebraska Art Teacher’s Association (NATA) has recognized an Elgin art teacher for her involvement both in and outside of the classroom.

Rita Heithoff, art instructor at Elgin Public School, was recently presented with an award from the organization, recognizing her as one who supports “art education in Nebraska both inside and outside the classsroom.”

“On behalf of NATA, we are excited to inform you that you have been selected to receive a NATA Regional Educational Service Unit Award for 2019/2020,” said Josephine Langbehn & Jody Boyer, NATA President.

This marks the eighth year NATA has presented the award.

NATA is a professional organization whose mission is to advocate for and advance quality art education in Nebraska as a means to fulfill human potential and promote global understanding. Each year the organization “recognizes outstanding contributions to student learning, leadership in curriculum development in local school districts and communities, and participation in professional endeavors on state and national levels.”