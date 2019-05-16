Heithoff receives Caring Kind Award at AMH

Jan Heithoff is the 2019 Caring Kind Award Winner of Antelope Memorial Hospital. She was recognized for the award on Tuesday, May 7th during National Hospital Week.

Each year, the Nebraska Hospital Association honors employees from hospitals across the state as “Caring Kind” employees. The honored employee must exemplify the spirit of someone who gives that “something special” to others.

Nomination

Jan was nominated and selected by her fellow AMH employees to win this prestigious award. Her nominations reflected the many positive qualities she brings to work each day. She has been employed at AMH for over 42 years. In June 1976, she first began working in the AMH Business Office. Approximately a year later, she began serving as secretary to the assistant administrator. While serving in that role, she also began processing paperwork for purchasing hospital supplies and equipment. In 1978, she began working full-time in the purchasing department where she later became and continues to serve as the purchasing director.

Jan’s nomination described her as truly exemplifying the “caring kind” employee. She models cooperation in her interactions with co-workers in all departments as she seeks to supply AMH with quality products at quality prices. Her work is done behind the scenes to most ? as she makes certain that goods and services have the necessary paperwork for complete orders. She follows the order from start to finish ? making sure the result is what was expected and paid for. She negotiates contracts with vendors to find the best deal for AMH. Each employee benefits from her work. She is ALWAYS cheerful, friendly, kind and positive. Plus, she always has a kind word to share and greets you with a smile. She is also soft-spoken ? but fierce ? as she stands her ground. She runs a tight department.

“I am very honored and humbled to receive this special award,” said Jan. “I feel we all reflect the ‘caring kind’ here at AMH ? and that caring kindness is what makes our hospital such a wonderful place to work at. We are all SO blessed to have each other to work and grow together ? as we navigate the challenges we face in health care as well as enjoy the special moments. It’s very rewarding and a privilege to be a part of something so special here. Each employee is truly committed to our patients’ care.”

Jan and her husband, Jerry, reside in rural Elgin where he farms. They are members of St. Boniface Catholic Church and have four children, Jacque, Jenna, Jason and Justine. Jacque and her husband, Mark Mahony, reside with their daughter, Anna (age 3 mos.), in O’Neill. Jenna and her husband, Blake Sloan, live in Denton and are expecting their first child in July. Jason and Justine reside in Kearney and O’Neill, respectively. Jan’s hobbies include spending time with her family and caring for her flowers and garden.

On Friday, October 18th, the Nebraska Hospital Association will host an award presentation at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in LaVista honoring Jan and other “Caring Kind Award” recipients in Nebraska.

Congratulations Jan!