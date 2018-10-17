Hayrack rides, pumpkin carving at Elgin Library this Sunday

“Come in my Pretties” and see what’s happening at the Elgin Public Library.

In the spirit of Halloween, the library will be hosting a hayrack ride for students in Kindergarten through sixth grade on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

Come join us for the hayrack ride, a Halloween story, craft, and trick or treat goodies. Following the hayrack ride, we will have a pumpkin decorating party for Jr. High and High School students. This will begin at 4 p.m. Pumpkins and treats will be provided. Come join in all the fun!

On Halloween we will be open for trick or treaters until 7 p.m. Stop by. We would love to see your costumes and give you a treat.