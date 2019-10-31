Halloween Day activities in Elgin

Temperatures will be on the chilly side on Halloween for youngsters heading out in search of treats.

Thursday’s high is projected to be 41 degrees and dry.

Trick or treaters are reminded that Elgin businesses will once again welcome them to stop by for treats.

Throughout the day, and especially after school, ghouls, goblins, princesses and pirates and all other characters are welcome to stop at participating businesses. Some businesses close at different times so keep that in mind. Look for this sign displayed on doors or windows of participating businesses.

Trunk or Treat at UMC

The Elgin United Methodist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween.

This is open to anyone interested in decorating your trunk to give out treats for a safe place for children to trick or treat. Please let Merry (402-843-8043) or Lisa (402-843-672) know and they will sign you up.

Trunkers can begin to line up at 4 p.m. The “Ghost and Goblin” invasion will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Elgin Public School parking lot south of the church.

Trunkers can pick a theme (scary, funny, cute, crazy or religious), decorate their car trunk or truck bed to match the theme, park in a designated spot and hand out candy. Also, trunkers can add a game or an activity.