Gutshall & Kohle Eyecare welcome Dr. Wellsandt

Dr. Scott Gutshall and Dr. Jonna Kohle are pleased to announce the addition of a third optometrist at Gutshall & Kohle Eyecare. Dr. Tessa Wellsandt is joining the practice as an associate optometrist and will begin seeing patients in January of 2020. “We are thankful for our many patients and the growth Gutshall & Kohle Eyecare continues to see. In order to serve our current and future patients at that same high level of care, we are embracing this growth with the addition of another doctor,” noted Dr. Kohle.

Dr. Wellsandt is engaged to be married to Caleb Pelster, a local native of Elgin. She is looking forward to becoming a part of the community as they make their home locally. Dr. Wellsandt provides a personalized approach to eyecare and enjoys connecting with her patients. In addition to vision correction methods, she has extensive training in medical management of ocular disease. “Dr. Wellsandt grew up in rural Nebraska, is passionate about eye care for all ages, and will carry on the expert care patients have come to trust and expect at our office.

Dr. Kohle and I are fortunate to have such a young enthusiastic eye care provider joining our team,” said Dr. Gutshall.

Dr. Wellsandt completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014. She continued her education in Memphis, TN at Southern College of Optometry where she obtained her Doctorate of Optometry and graduated magna cum laude in 2018.

Dr. Wellsandt stays current in her field by regularly attending advanced training courses.

It is because of her dedication to continuing education that Gutshall & Kohle Eyecare patients will continue to receive the most modern and progressive vision care available.

Gutshall & Kohle Eyecare (originally Gutshall Eyecare) has been a fixture in the O’Neill Community for 55 years.