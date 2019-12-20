Grothe, Romej place fourth at Stanton Invite

STANTON — Three of four Wolfpack wrestlers competing Saturday at Stanton came home with medals.

Competing for the second day in a row, the Wolfpack again showed they are a team growing in confidence on the mats.

Freshman Carter Beckman, undefeated at 106 pounds this season, wrestled up one weight class due to numbers. He split his two matches to finish second.

Two other Wolfpack wrestlers, seeing action for the first time last week, earned medals.

River Romej finished fourth at 126 pounds. Teammate Norman Grothe placed fourth at 132 pounds.

The tournament was the final tuneup for the team as they will compete in the highly-competitive EPPJ Invitational Saturday at St. Boniface Gymnasium. More than 20 teams are scheduled to compete in the tournament which will get underway at 9 a.m.