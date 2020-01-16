Grothe, Beckman score points for EPPJ at Burwell

rter Beckman and Norman Grothe scored points for the team at the Burwell Wrestling Invite held Friday.

The invite featured many teams and wrestlers the Wolfpack hadn’t faced before. EPPJ’s four wrestlers found the competition to be strong.

Freshman Carter Beckman, wrestling at 106 pounds, again led the way for EPPJ. He won three matches by decision en route to a third place finish. His only loss on the day came in the semi-finals when he faced Loomis/Bertrand’s Trevin Edwards. One of the best in Class C, Edwards pinned Beckman in 1:15. Beckman scored 12 of the Wolfpack’s 16 points in the team standings.

Norman Grothe had the Wolfpack’s other victory on the mat. Competing at 126 pounds, Grothe pinned Elm Creek’s Isaac Pool in 2:28. Grothe scored four points for the Wolfpack. Turn to your Elgin Review to get the full story.