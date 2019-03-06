Greg Woodard

1953 — 2019

Greg Woodard, 65 of Elgin, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

*****

Gregory Alan Woodard was born October 5, 1953 to Benjamin and Rita (Ruger) Woodard. He attended Norfolk Public School, where he graduated in 1971. He continued working for a farmer in the Norfolk area for a few years.

Greg was united in marriage to Lora Lee Funk on August 30, 1975 at St. Peter’s Church in Ewing. They lived south of Clearwater and were blessed with six children: Scott, Jennifer, Matthew, Wendy, Heather and Ben. In 1995, they moved to Elgin where Greg worked for Blair Motors until it closed in 2008. He began working at NAPA in Neligh and was currently employed there.

He loved life and worked hard all his life. He was loved by many and loved his job at NAPA. He loved hunting, fishing, spending time with his family. His favorite times were when he was in the ’57 Chevy and camping with the Scamp and going to Sonic. He was Mr. Fix-It and he will be greatly missed.

Greg is survived by his wife Lora Lee of Elgin; six children: Scott and Korina (Diaz) Woodard of Lincoln; Jennifer (Woodard) and Grant Bechtold of Butte; Matthew and Amber (Gates) Woodard of Oklahoma City, OK; Wendy (Woodard) and Jordan Anderson of Norfolk; Heather Rokahr of Elgin; Ben Woodard of Meadow Grove; 15 grandchildren: Allison and Nicole Woodard of Lincoln; Taylor Sehi and Cody of Norfolk; Colby and Jacksyn Sehi of Neligh; Cade, Lilith and Xzavier of Oklahoma City, OK; Kagen Woodard and Aubrey Anderson of Norfolk, NE; Talena Woodard, Shayd, Macy and Rylee Rokahr of Elgin; his mother Rita Woodard of Norfolk; two sisters: Kathy King of Norfolk, NE; Deb Prokopec of Norfolk; sister-in-law Cheryl Woodard of Norfolk; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Woodard; a brother Robert “Bob” Woodard; parents-in-law Ray and Francis Funk; a brother-in-law Garfield Salas; and his grandparents Ervin and Marie Ruger.