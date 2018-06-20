Grain Management LLC acquires Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) which has served the Elgin community for many, many years, has been sold.

It was announced Tuesday that Grain Management, LLC had purchased the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska.

Officials with Grain Management, LLC, announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GPC which is based in Blair. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are enthusiastic about the outstanding performance Great Plains Communications has delivered for its customers, and we are thrilled to partner with the current management team to continue pursuing their vision of being the region’s leading provider of high-quality, fiber-based telecommunications services,” said David Grain, founder and CEO of Grain Management in announcing the purchase.

According to published reports in the Blair Enterprise newspaper, Grain will purchase GPC from its current owners, whose families have led the company’s growth since 1910, when it began as a local telephone company.

Throughout its long history, Great Plains Communications transitioned into a regional provider of fiber-based services through significant investment in its network and facilities. The company offers residential services, such as digital phone, high-definition cable television, and broadband internet through DSL, cable modem, satellite or fiber to more than 90 communities across the state (including Elgin). It also provides business services ranging from traditional voice and data products to installation and support of large business networks with scalable Ethernet solutions.

“We were committed to choosing a buyer that would support the family’s dedication to delivering high-quality services to our customers,” said current owners, the Garrigan and Jensen families, who are third and fourth generation descendants of founder E.C. Hunt. “Great Plains Communications’ capable employees, led by CEO Todd Foje and the management team, will continue to carry on the mission of the family and Grain Management.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals. Great Plains Communications employs 220 people.