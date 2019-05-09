Graduations this weekend

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Elgin, Nebraska Antelope County, Nebraska Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC graduations Ervin Dohmen RJ Lierman Madison Schrage Kyle Schumacher Lauren Seier Garet Behnk Breanna Carr Anna Heilhecker Mateo Kirstine Kaylee Martinsen Leslie Nichols Mary Nichols Hunter Reestman Grace Reestman Slade Spangler Allyson Wemhoff Kira Widger
A total of seventeen seniors attending the two high schools in Elgin will graduate this weekend.
Elgin, Nebraska Antelope County, Nebraska Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC graduations Ervin Dohmen RJ Lierman Madison Schrage Kyle Schumacher Lauren Seier Garet Behnk Breanna Carr Anna Heilhecker Mateo Kirstine Kaylee Martinsen Leslie Nichols Mary Nichols Hunter Reestman Grace Reestman Slade Spangler Allyson Wemhoff Kira Widger
A total of seventeen seniors attending the two high schools in Elgin will graduate this weekend.

Graduations Saturday and Sunday

Seniors at Elgin High School and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be taking their final bows as students in their respective schools this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 5 pm for the EPS seniors. The event will be held in the EPS gymnasium. Twelve seniors will walk the stage.

Then on Sunday (May 12th), PJCC seniors will take part in their commencement ceremony. Beginning at 1:30 pm in the St. Boniface Auditorium, five seniors will receive their diplomas.

Elgin, Nebraska Antelope County, Nebraska Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC graduations Ervin Dohmen RJ Lierman Madison Schrage Kyle Schumacher Lauren Seier Garet Behnk Breanna Carr Anna Heilhecker Mateo Kirstine Kaylee Martinsen Leslie Nichols Mary Nichols Hunter Reestman Grace Reestman Slade Spangler Allyson Wemhoff Kira Widger
Five seniors graduate from Pope John on Sunday, May 12

 

Elgin, Nebraska Antelope County, Nebraska Elgin High School Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School EPS PJCC graduations Ervin Dohmen RJ Lierman Madison Schrage Kyle Schumacher Lauren Seier Garet Behnk Breanna Carr Anna Heilhecker Mateo Kirstine Kaylee Martinsen Leslie Nichols Mary Nichols Hunter Reestman Grace Reestman Slade Spangler Allyson Wemhoff Kira Widger
Twelve seniors will walk across the stage Saturday at the EPS gymnasium.