Graduations this weekend

Graduations Saturday and Sunday

Seniors at Elgin High School and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be taking their final bows as students in their respective schools this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 5 pm for the EPS seniors. The event will be held in the EPS gymnasium. Twelve seniors will walk the stage.

Then on Sunday (May 12th), PJCC seniors will take part in their commencement ceremony. Beginning at 1:30 pm in the St. Boniface Auditorium, five seniors will receive their diplomas.