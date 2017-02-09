Gossman Accepts New Position With FHRS Clinic

A nurse practitioner who has seen patients at the Elgin AMH clinic as well as others across the county, has accepted a new position.

Faith Regional Health Services will soon begin construction of a new medical clinic in Neligh. When completed, APRN Sharon Gossman will begin seeing patients there. She resigned from AMH last month, according to published reports.

The new clinic will be at the Mill Pointe Center in Neligh, 306 L St. In addition to Gossman, Dr. Douglas Dilly will see patients there as well.

The clinic, when open, will serve patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.