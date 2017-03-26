Girls and “Girls” Share Fashion As Part Of Ballfield Fundraiser

A number of high school girls from Pope John and Elgin Public displayed prom dresses to a crowd of over 100 people Saturday night as part of “Drinks with ‘Damsels in DaDress’

“. The event was sponsored by EKG (Elgin Ko-Ed Group) as a fundraiser for the Elgin ballfields which are undergoing much-needed repairs and updates.

The high school girls were wonderful as to be expected. The other “girls” were, well, you be the judge. Crowned Prom Queen was Ginger Snaps but the top money-getting of the evening was retired, long-time coach Jerry Mundorf. All photos by Lynell Morgan, The Elgin Review

http://theelginreview.zenfolio.com/p942600094/slideshow/0ff405211CCCCCC03f0014-FVUaZANlpT2lPQouY_U111111F5F5F5DDDDDD555555CCCCCC.2