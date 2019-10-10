Geraldine “Jerri” Daniels, 78, of Geneva, NE formerly of the Petersburg and Elgin areas, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, with Rev. Leon Rosenthal and Vicar Norlyn Bartens officiating.

Private family inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, NE.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Thursday, Oct. 10 at the church.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine “Jerri” Daniels, the daughter of Clinton and Naomi (Shore) Allgood, was born on May 12, 1941 at Omaha, NE. Gerri attended elementary and high school in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School in 1959.

Jerri was united in marriage to LaVerne “Bud” Daniels on July 5, 1959 at the Methodist church in Geneva. The couple made their home in Geneva, Crete, on a farm west of Petersburg as well as various other towns. In 1995 they returned to Petersburg. In 2005 they moved again to Geneva. Bud passed away in 2008. In March of 2013, Jerri married Stephen VanTine in Colorado.

Jerri was a feisty, strong willed and self sufficient lady. She loved to sing songs, dance, and participate in church choir. She was also a devoted farm wife, nurse aide at Wolf Memorial Nursing Home in Albion, as well as holding various other jobs.

In 1968 she quit farming. Jerri was a former member of the Petersburg village board, as well as being a former member of the United Methodist Church in Geneva and Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Those surviving Jerri include her children: Connie (Billy) Lantis of Stanton, NE; Michael Daniels of Geneva; Donna (Darby) Kelley of Petersburg; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Barbara Allgood of Deptford, NJ; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; siblings: Clinton Allgood Jr.; William Allgood; Franklin Allgood; Charlie Allgood; Bonnie Livings; Lettie Schulz; Harry Allgood; and Shirley Ward.