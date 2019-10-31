Garry Lawyer

Garry W. Lawyer, 72 of Grant, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Perkins County Hospital in Grant.

Garry was born on October 3, 1946, at Sutherland, Nebraska, to Walter and Dorothy (Abel) Lawyer. He graduated from Paxton High School with the class of 1964 and subsequently attended Kearney State College to become a teacher.

On August 18, 1968, Garry married Ronda Johnson, and the couple would eventually move to Bartlett, where Garry taught English and social science. Their union was blessed with one son, Nate. In 1977, the family moved to Grant, where they had purchased the newly minted NAPA store from the Fitzgerald family. The couple successfully operated the store for over thirty years. Garry always had a great passion and appreciation for cars, which garnered him the apt nickname, “Oil Can.”

So owning a NAPA store brought him both joy and fulfillment. Garry and Ronda sold the store in December of 2008 and enjoyed retirement together, traveling, and doing the things they enjoyed. A cancer diagnosis on May 1, 2019, changed things, but it never robbed Garry of his hallmark dry, and sometimes daring, sense of humor.

Garry was rather lighthearted and didn’t take himself too seriously, which led to moments of great amusement throughout the years. Garry liked to make people laugh, and tried not to let proprieties stand in the way too much.

Garry also took pride in his collection of cars that he would take to cruise nights and car shows. He was especially proud of his ‘69 Cougar, which he’d ordered directly from the factory, his Thunderbird, his Blue Falcon, and his beloved Galaxy, which he tinkered on for over a decade.

Garry was a special man in the Grant community in many ways. His ownership of the NAPA store allowed him to make many wonderful and cherished connections with people over the years, both with employees and customers. He also worked with and mentored countless youths throughout his many years in business.

He was a longtime Rotarian and took special pride in that. It wasn’t unusual for Garry to stop into a Rotary meeting while vacationing in another locale, just to meet and visit with the local Rotarians. Garry was also a member of the Mid-Plains Community College Board.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Harvey Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Ronda of Grant; son, Nate (Rose) of Ashland, WI; grandchildren Ophelia and Roland; brother, Stan Lawyer of Port Charlotte, FL; mother-in-law, Helen Johnson of Grant; sister-in-law, Janelle Johnson of Morrill; a niece and two nephews who were like children to him, several cousins and many good friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Rotary Club in Grant, Zion Lutheran Church, or to the donors choice.

Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Services may be viewed at ziongrant.org or bullocklongfuneralhome.com.

Services were held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Grant with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating. Burial followed in the Brule Cemetery.

Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.