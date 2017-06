Lois E. Miller

Lois E. Miller, 89 of Norfolk, NE formerly of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Katie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Elgin.