Funeral services announced for Ursilla M. Stoltz

Ursilla M. Stoltz

Ursilla M. Stoltz, 87 of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. at the church, with a 5:00 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.