Funeral services announced for Rita Wagner, 76

“She never forgot a birthday or anniversary,” a friend said Friday, remembering the life and legacy of the late Rita Wagner.

Rita K. Wagner, 76, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday evening at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Rita’s passion in life was teaching.

In the mid-1960s, she began teaching at schools in Antelope County.

After retiring from being a fulltime teacher, she served as a substitute teacher for a number of years. She was described, in a post on social media, as one of the best teachers ever.

Through the years she became very active in the American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit 229, serving as various chairpersons and officers at the local, district and department levels, according to the Q125 History Book.

She touched many people in many different ways.

For many, she will be remembered for simple acts of kindness.

It was not uncommon for people to find birthday and anniversary cards in their mailbox as Rita seldom missed a special day for people she knew well.

She was very patriotic, often helping at annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day services here in Elgin.