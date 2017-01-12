Fullerton Warriors Edge EPPJ 68 to 65

FULLERTON — So close, yet so far away.

The Wolfpack came ever so close to winning their third game of the season Tuesday night, but it wasn’t meant to be as Fullerton edged EPPJ 68 to 65.

The Wolfpack took a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 33 to 32 at halftime. However, over the final two quarters, Fullerton outscored the Wolfpack 36 to 32 to scratch out the victory.

A key statistic in the game was rebounds as Fullerton pulled down 41 compared to just 23 for the Wolfpack.

EPPJ was led in scoring by Chad Bode. The senior connected on nine of 13 field goal attempts and both free throws to tally 23 points. Other double-digit scorers were Ashton Evans 13, Hunter Reestman had 12 and Kenny Bush tossed in 11.

Evans recorded a team-high 10 assists.

Fullerton 68, Wolfpack 65

Wolfpack 20 13 16 16 — 65

Fullerton 15 17 18 18 — 68

Kenny Bush 5-5 1-5 11, Hunter Reestman 5-15 1-1 12, Conor Ramold 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Evans 5-14 0-3 13, Kyle Schumacher 1-5 3-4 6, Chad Bode 9-13 2-2 23. Team totals: 25-52 7-15 65. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 8-26 (Chad Bode 3, Ashton Evans 3, Hunter Reestman 1, Kyle Schumacher 1). Fullerton team totals: 25-67 14-17 68. Three-point shots — Fullerton 4-13.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 23 (Hunter Reestman 9), Fullerton 41. Assists — Wolfpack 22 (Ashton Evans 10). Steals — Wolfpack 7 (Ashton Evans 3), Fullerton 8. Turnovers — Wolfpack 20, Fullerton 17.