FSA county committee nominations due August 1

Farmers, ranchers and landowners in Antelope County are reminded that nominations for the 2019 FSA County Committee election are due by Aug. 1.

The FSA County Committee candidate nomination period began on June 14, 2019. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Antelope County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1, 2019.

For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAAs). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA County Committee.

Each year an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2019, an election will be held in LAA 1, which includes Elgin and Oakdale.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA County Committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form.

For more information, call the FSA office (402) 887-4176.