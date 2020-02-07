Frances “Frannie” Iburg, 81

Frances “Frannie” F. Iburg, 81, of St. Edward, NE passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

Frances “Frannie” Florence Iburg, daughter of William Henry and Ina Pearl (Pruitt) Pratt was born on February 9, 1938 at Cummingsville in Wheeler County, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elgin, NE. Frannie grew up west of 4 Corners at Cummingsville, NE. She attended school until the 8th grade at Red Top School in Wheeler County.

On November 10, 1955 Frannie was united in marriage to Melvin Richard Iburg in Grand Island, NE. The couple lived 2 ½ miles west of Elgin until 1970 when Melvin passed away, and Frannie and the kids moved into town. In 1985 she moved to St. Edward, NE. Frannie cooked at many restaurants and was known for her amazing pies and salads.

Frannie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, NE. In addition to being an amazing cook, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her time with her family. Frannie also loved the casino nickel machines, scratch tickets, and bird watching.

Frannie is survived by her three children: Janie Kay (Richard) Beltz of Norfolk, NE; Sheila M. (Keith) Hoshor of St. Edward, NE; and Gary (Tammy) Iburg of Belgrade, NE: grandchildren: Ben (Suzanne) Beltz of Tarnov, NE; Michelle Beltz of Norfolk, NE; Brian (fiancé Katie) Zabka of Genoa, NE; Crystal (Andrew) Zabka Belsky of Gretna, NE; Kelli (Shane) Meyers of Brainard, NE; Kevin Hoshor of St. Edward, NE; Megan (Tony) Bohnet, Justin Iburg, and Tonya Iburg all of Belgrade, NE; great-grandchildren: Blair, Kendra, and Lillie Beltz of Tarnov, NE; Cooper, Parker, and Tucker Zabka of Genoa, NE; Kinzie and Kaidence Belsky of Gretna, NE; Bode and Moxon Meyers of Brainard, NE; special son Daniel (Lisa) Johnson of Las Cruces, NM; special friends Frankie Sutton and family of St. Edward, NE; sister Goldie (Donald) Pousen of Elgin, NE; brother Alfred (Gerry) Pratt of Council Bluffs, IA; sister-in-law Donna Iburg of Petersburg, NE; brother-in-law Fred Beanblossom of Grand Island, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin in 1970; son Richard Keith in 2018; son-in-law Ric Zabka in 1989; sisters: Rosie Rouillard, Elsie Beanblossom, and Katherine Poulsen; brothers-in-law: Art Koch, Harold Rouillard, Oscar Pousen, and Paul Iburg; 2 nieces: Wilma and JoAnn; and a great-niece.