Fr. Kramper to retire, Fr. Norman to serve St. Peter-St. John-St. Theresa parishes

Assignments from the Omaha Archdiocese

From the Archdiocese of Omaha, Catholic Voice

Complete listing of new appointments…http://catholicvoiceomaha.com/news/2017-clergy-assignments-begin-july-1

To serve Ewing, St. John the Baptist (Deloit) and Clearwater
Fr. John Norman

Effective August 1

Announced appointments for six-year terms

Father John Norman, associate pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, to St. Peter de Alcántara Parish in Ewing, St. John the Baptist Parish in Deloit Township, and St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Clearwater, effective Aug. 1.

Among retirements announced is the upcoming retirement of Father James Kramper, pastor of St. Peter de Alcántara Parish in Ewing, St. John the Baptist Parish in Deloit Township and St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Clearwater, effective Aug. 1.